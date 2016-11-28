Breakfast Television Montreal

T’was the Night Before Christmas
Nov 28, 2016, 2:02 PM
Breakfast Television
Video
Entertainment City: A look back at 2016’s biggest box office hits and misses!
From ‘Rogue One’ to ‘La La Land’ we review the year in movies. Plus, we relive our chats with the stars of 2016’s big screen flicks, in today’s Entertainment City.
Dec 30, 2016, 8:08 AM
Breakfast Television
Video
Entertainment City: A look back at 2016’s top celebrity stories and scandals!
We breakdown the year in review in entertainment. PLUS we remember Debbie Reynolds, who has died just one day after her beloved daughter Carrie Fisher, in today’s Entertainment City.
Dec 29, 2016, 8:08 AM
Breakfast Television
Video
Entertainment City: Remembering the legacy of ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher
In today’s Entertainment City, taking a look back at the career and impact of Carrie Fisher who died at age 60. Also, singer-songwriter George Michael’s family says he wasn’t an addict.
Dec 28, 2016, 8:08 AM
