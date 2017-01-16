  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Montreal

Jan 16, 2017, 2:02 PM

The best warm-up for your workout

How mosque attack will affect politics in Quebec

Chef V's Super Bowl eats

The Montreal Black History Month Round Table

The Montreal Black History Month Round Table

Every February for the last 26 years, The Montreal Black History Month Round Table has been organizing activities enabling the city to discover the richness and diversity of its black communities.

Chef V’s Super Bowl eats!

Chef V, Vanessa Gianfrancesco, has your game day covered with delicious eats! We try out Touchdown Meatball Slider Melts, Spicy Avocado Hummus, and a Cheese Boat.

RRRoll Up the Rim to Win is back

There is nothing more Canadian than RRRoll Up the Rim to Win, Canada’s favourite contest! This year, 150 days before Canada Day marks the return of RRRoll Up the Rim to Win.

Our #BTBahamas getaway winner!

Out of 5,000 entries, Dominic Coculuzzi has won our $4,000-value week-long trip to the Bahamas! Congratulations Dominic!

How mosque attack will affect politics in Quebec

Identity issues have been front and centre in Quebec for years. Will the recent mosque attack change the rhetoric used by politicians in Quebec?

Kirkland man arrested, inside Mosque shooting, Dion named ambassador to EU, Laval Rocket logo: Your 90-second… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

