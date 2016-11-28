  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Montreal

  • Nonna Maria reads her version of “T’was the Night Before Christmas”
  • Chef Erica’s Holiday Appetizer!
  • Do-it-yourself Christmas ornaments
  • Christmas wish lists
  • Sportsnet Central Montreal Panel – 2016 Year in Review
Nov 28, 2016, 2:02 PM

Entertainment City: A look back at 2016’s biggest box office hits and misses!

From ‘Rogue One’ to ‘La La Land’ we review the year in movies. Plus, we relive our chats with the stars of 2016’s big screen flicks, in today’s Entertainment City.

Dec 30, 2016, 8:08 AM

Entertainment City: A look back at 2016’s top celebrity stories and scandals!

We breakdown the year in review in entertainment. PLUS we remember Debbie Reynolds, who has died just one day after her beloved daughter Carrie Fisher, in today’s Entertainment City.

Dec 29, 2016, 8:08 AM

Breakfast Television

They're back! The Montreal Canadiens face-off against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7:30pm. Catch the action o… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

Dec 28, 2016, 5:05 PM

Breakfast Television

Thank you, Antoine! twitter.com/antoinezammit1…

Dec 28, 2016, 5:05 PM

Breakfast Television

Former World #1 tennis star Ana Ivanovic has announced her retirement. https://t.co/4BqvohFAcY

Dec 28, 2016, 5:05 PM

Breakfast Television

Friday's Lotto Max jackpot is a cool $60,000,000+. @PatriceLavoie https://t.co/7hYfS4F4NW

Dec 28, 2016, 5:05 PM

Breakfast Television

Entertainment City: Remembering the legacy of ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher

In today’s Entertainment City, taking a look back at the career and impact of Carrie Fisher who died at age 60. Also, singer-songwriter George Michael’s family says he wasn’t an addict.

Dec 28, 2016, 8:08 AM

Breakfast Television

Actress Carrie Fisher, known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, has passed away at the age of 60 https://t.co/2VqrTOaIql

Dec 27, 2016, 1:01 PM

Breakfast Television

Montreal photographer Johany Jutras asking thieves who stole hard drives to return them asap. twitter.com/johanyjutras/s…

Dec 26, 2016, 7:07 AM

Breakfast Television

Freezing rain warning for Montreal on Monday. https://t.co/dhf3UvYNuI

Dec 25, 2016, 9:09 PM

