Breakfast Television Montreal

Wed
01
Jan 16, 2017, 2:02 PM
Breakfast Television
Video
The Montreal Black History Month Round Table
Every February for the last 26 years, The Montreal Black History Month Round Table has been organizing activities enabling the city to discover the richness and diversity of its black communities.
Watch Video
5 hours ago
Breakfast Television
Video
Chef V’s Super Bowl eats!
Chef V, Vanessa Gianfrancesco, has your game day covered with delicious eats! We try out Touchdown Meatball Slider Melts, Spicy Avocado Hummus, and a Cheese Boat.
Watch Video
5 hours ago
Breakfast Television
Video
RRRoll Up the Rim to Win is back
There is nothing more Canadian than RRRoll Up the Rim to Win, Canada’s favourite contest! This year, 150 days before Canada Day marks the return of RRRoll Up the Rim to Win.
Watch Video
5 hours ago
Breakfast Television
Video
Our #BTBahamas getaway winner!
Out of 5,000 entries, Dominic Coculuzzi has won our $4,000-value week-long trip to the Bahamas! Congratulations Dominic!
Watch Video
5 hours ago
Breakfast Television
Video
How mosque attack will affect politics in Quebec
Identity issues have been front and centre in Quebec for years. Will the recent mosque attack change the rhetoric used by politicians in Quebec?
Watch Video
5 hours ago
