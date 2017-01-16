  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Montreal

Jan 16, 2017, 2:02 PM

Breakfast Television

Sneak peak at Segal Centre’s ‘Noises Off!’

Montreal’s Segal Centre is featuring the comedy ‘Noises Off’ for a three-week run starting this weekend. Director Jacob Tierney and actress Martha Burns joined Entertainment City.

42 mins ago

@BTMontreal

Lesters Food Group in Laval is expanding its meat-processing plant. 50+ new jobs over the next 3 years. https://t.co/zV7K1jzvWa

2 hours ago

@BTMontreal

One Montreal city councillor hopes Michael Applebaum is cleared of the charges. btmontreal.ca/videos/2017-lo…

2 hours ago

@BTMontreal

Verdict day today for former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum. He's facing 14 corruption-related charges. https://t.co/kfFvFk7FXW

2 hours ago

@BTMontreal

SQ recovered three Jean-Paul Riopelle paintings stolen close to 20 years ago. https://t.co/X1G6rofnq5

2 hours ago

@BTMontreal

Actress Mary Tyler Moore died yesterday of pneumonia. She was 80. https://t.co/oZ7FiiH6wm

2 hours ago

@BTMontreal

Angelike & Marco's concert to benefit the Montreal Children's btmontreal.ca/videos/angelik…

19 hours ago

@BTMontreal

Montreal animator @TheodoreUshev gets Oscar nom for 'Blind Vaysha' btmontreal.ca/videos/montrea…

Jan 25, 2017, 10:10 AM

@BTMontreal

Video: @ByAngelaPrice shares tips on getting your baby to sleep btmontreal.ca/videos/angela-…

Jan 25, 2017, 10:10 AM

@BTMontreal

Caroline Dhavernas on 'Blind Vaysha' Oscar nom and new TV show btmontreal.ca/videos/carolin…

Jan 25, 2017, 10:10 AM

