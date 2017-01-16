Breakfast Television Montreal

Sportsnet Central Montreal Panel – January 19, 2017
Is Canada ready for the Donald Trump presidency? The BT Panel debates
Winter Pet Safety
The Do’s and Don’ts of winter hair care
Montrealer headed to Women’s March on Washington
Future of cars on display at the Montreal Auto Show
Moms: Take time for yourself!
The NeuroTracker: changing professional sports?
O’Leary’s Conservative leadership bid irks Quebecers
Ace Cancer Gala 2017
Jan 16, 2017, 2:02 PM
Breakfast Television
Is Canada ready for the Donald Trump presidency? The BT Panel debates
Marlene Jennings, Neil Drabkin, Graham Dodds and Elias Makos join Joanne Vrakas on this week’s BT Panel.
Jan 20, 2017, 12:12 PM
Breakfast Television
Future of cars on display at the Montreal Auto Show
Elias Makos gets a hands-on look at this year’s crop of cars and talks to players in the industry. The Auto Show runs from January 20 to 29 at Palais des Congrès.
Jan 20, 2017, 11:11 AM
Breakfast Television
Montrealer headed to Women’s March on Washington
Veronique Verthuy is a Canadian Delegation participant at the Women’s March on Washington.
Jan 20, 2017, 10:10 AM
