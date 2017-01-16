  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Montreal

  BT Panel: Alternative Facts
    BT Panel: Alternative Facts
  There's beauty, and then there's Instagram Beauty
    There’s beauty, and then there’s Instagram Beauty
  Former Harper communications chief Dimitri Soudas on alternative facts
    Former Harper communications chief Dimitri Soudas on alternative facts
  Sportsnet Central Montreal Panel – February 2, 2017
    Sportsnet Central Montreal Panel – February 2, 2017
  World Cancer Day: Cycling Against Cancer
    World Cancer Day: Cycling Against Cancer
  Our #BTBahamas getaway winner!
    Our #BTBahamas getaway winner!
Jan 16, 2017, 2:02 PM

Breakfast Television

Video

A Barn Burner: Montreal & Toronto face off in hockey and cooking

Montreal and Toronto will compete in the Drake’s first-ever Barn Burner Chef vs. Chef hockey game on Feb. 4 in Prince Edward County. All game ticket sales benefit Community Food Centres Canada.

Watch Video

11 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Video

Former Harper communications chief Dimitri Soudas on alternative facts

Born and raised in Montreal, Dimitri Soudas is the former director of communication for Stephen Harper. He joins Elias Makos to talk politics and fake news.

Watch Video

11 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Video

BT Panel: Alternative Facts

Our BT Panel explores Donald Trump’s reliance on “alternate facts” with National Post columnist Barbara Kay, Emily Shore from McGill’s Office for Science and Society and Dimitri Soudas, former director of communications for PM Stephen Harper.

Watch Video

11 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Video

There’s beauty, and then there’s Instagram Beauty

Fashion and beauty expert Katherine Lalancette gives the lowdown on beauty looks all the top Instagram stars are rocking.

Watch Video

12 hours ago

