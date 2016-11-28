Breakfast Television Montreal

Conservative MP Kellie Leitch’s ‘Canadian Values’
Nov 28, 2016, 2:02 PM
Talking about postpartum depression
Today is dubbed Blue Monday – known as the most depressing day of the year – and talking about mental health is important and necessary. Dr Zach is back and tackling postpartum depression.
1 hour ago
Jonathan Roy is Mr. Optimist
Jonathan Roy is back in the BT studio and this time he’s got a brand new album to debut: “Mr Optimist Blues.”
1 hour ago
What’s next for Benoit Huot?
Paralympian champion Benoit Huot just received the Order of Canada, and now he’s focusing on the future. He joins us in the BT studios.
1 hour ago
Are crickets the food of the future?
Have you ever considered eating insects? They are a versatile, smart and superior protein choice with many health benefits, says Sandra Reynard from Hoptuit Treats.
1 hour ago
Opera coming to the streets of Montreal
A brand new and innovative outreach project for Opéra de Montréal: Streetwise opera, consisting in creating an opera about and with homeless people.
2 hours ago
