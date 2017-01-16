  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Montreal

  • Sportsnet Central Montreal Panel – January 19, 2017
  • Is Canada ready for the Donald Trump presidency? The BT Panel debates
  • Winter Pet Safety
  • The Do’s and Don’ts of winter hair care
  • Montrealer headed to Women’s March on Washington
  • Future of cars on display at the Montreal Auto Show
  • Moms: Take time for yourself!
  • The NeuroTracker: changing professional sports?
  • O’Leary’s Conservative leadership bid irks Quebecers
  • Ace Cancer Gala 2017
Jan 16, 2017, 2:02 PM

Breakfast Television

Video

Is Canada ready for the Donald Trump presidency? The BT Panel debates

Marlene Jennings, Neil Drabkin, Graham Dodds and Elias Makos join Joanne Vrakas on this week’s BT Panel.

Video

Future of cars on display at the Montreal Auto Show

Elias Makos gets a hands-on look at this year’s crop of cars and talks to players in the industry. The Auto Show runs from January 20 to 29 at Palais des Congrès.

Video

Montrealer headed to Women’s March on Washington

Veronique Verthuy is a Canadian Delegation participant at the Women’s March on Washington.

